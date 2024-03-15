Skating at Vernon rink to soon resume; ice chiller repaired

Send this page to someone via email

The ice chiller at Kal Tire Place South in Vernon, B.C., has been repaired, and work is underway to install a new ice surface.

The installation will take around five days and involves adding logos, painting lines and slowly building up thin layers of ice. The surface should be ready to use by Wednesday, March 20.

The refrigerator system in Kal Tire Place North was unaffected and has remained operational.

“The ammonia refrigeration system at Kal Tire Place consists of a single ice plant branching off into two separate chillers and brine system, and these components serve each rink separately,” said Dustin Pridham, manager of Vernon’s recreation operations.

“The ability to isolate each section prevented the immediate shutdown of the south rink from affecting the Kal Tire Place North ice surface, mitigating impact to our user groups.”

Since work to repair the ice chiller first began on Sunday, March 10, staff have been assisting user groups to adjust and reschedule ice time.

The Vernon Vipers relocated their March 16 and 17 home games to Kal Tire Place North.

The Vipers are hosting a free public watch party in Kal Tire Place South for both games. Concessions will be available.