Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Skating at Vernon rink to soon resume; ice chiller repaired

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted March 15, 2024 4:31 pm
1 min read
File photo. View image in full screen
File photo. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The ice chiller at Kal Tire Place South in Vernon, B.C., has been repaired, and work is underway to install a new ice surface.

The installation will take around five days and involves adding logos, painting lines and slowly building up thin layers of ice. The surface should be ready to use by Wednesday, March 20.

The refrigerator system in Kal Tire Place North was unaffected and has remained operational.

Click to play video: 'Evacuees make their way to Vernon’s Kal Tire Place'
Evacuees make their way to Vernon’s Kal Tire Place

“The ammonia refrigeration system at Kal Tire Place consists of a single ice plant branching off into two separate chillers and brine system, and these components serve each rink separately,” said Dustin Pridham, manager of Vernon’s recreation operations.

Story continues below advertisement

“The ability to isolate each section prevented the immediate shutdown of the south rink from affecting the Kal Tire Place North ice surface, mitigating impact to our user groups.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Since work to repair the ice chiller first began on Sunday, March 10, staff have been assisting user groups to adjust and reschedule ice time.

The Vernon Vipers relocated their March 16 and 17 home games to Kal Tire Place North.

The Vipers are hosting a free public watch party in Kal Tire Place South for both games. Concessions will be available.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices