Canada

Edmonton Public Library says tentative deal reached with union, libraries to stay open

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted March 15, 2024 9:38 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Union reaches tentative deal with Edmonton Public Library'
Union reaches tentative deal with Edmonton Public Library
WATCH ABOVE: (From March 14, 2024) After a tentative deal was confirmed during the day on Thursday to avert a strike by thousands of City of Edmonton workers, on Thursday evening, news broke that the union representing library workers also reached a tentative deal with the Edmonton Public Library. Here is the latest.
Hours after news emerged that a tentative deal between the City of Edmonton and the union representing thousands of its workers had been reached to avoid a strike, the Edmonton Public Library announced Thursday night that it too had reached a deal with the union.

In a news release issued just before 10 p.m., the EPL said all libraries will stay open after it reached a tentative agreement with Civic Service Union 52 that would prevent any labour disruption for now.

“I am pleased to announce that a tentative agreement has been reached between CSU 52 and EPL,” EPL CEO Pilar Martinez said in a statement.

“While this tentative agreement must be ratified by EPL’s union members, we are delighted that Edmontonians may continue to access all EPL services while this process is underway.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
CSU 52 tweeted about the deal.

“We can confirm that we have reached a tentative agreement with both the City of Edmonton and Edmonton Public Library,” the union posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. “There will be no labour disruption at this time.”

A strike had expected to begin Friday morning.

No details about the tentative agreement were released. It will now be presented to members for ratification.

More to come…

Click to play video: 'Strike by Edmonton city workers postponed 24 hours to Friday morning'
Strike by Edmonton city workers postponed 24 hours to Friday morning
