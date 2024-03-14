Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Edmonton city workers expected to strike Thursday morning over contract demands

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 14, 2024 9:25 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'City of Edmonton prepares for CSU 52 strike disruptions'
City of Edmonton prepares for CSU 52 strike disruptions
WATCH ABOVE: (From March 12, 2024) The City of Edmonton is preparing for significant disruptions to operations after Civic Service Union 52, which represents thousands of employees within the city, library, police and elsewhere, served notice it intends to strike on Thursday. Lisa MacGregor reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

More than 5,000 Edmonton civic workers are expected to walk off their jobs this morning in a strike that will affect services from criminal record checks to recreation centres.

Members of the Civic Service Union are slated to begin their strike over contract negotiations at 11 a.m.

Edmonton’s public libraries have announced plans to close during the strike, which would involve library staff as well as administrative staff for the Edmonton Police Service and the municipal government.

Those preparing to strike include emergency 911 operators as well as those who conduct criminal record checks and firearms renewals.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Affected city staff include help-line operators, recreation centre staff, accounting employees and clerks.

The union has not had a contract since 2020 and is looking for a three-year deal that would cover up to 2023 with a five per cent raise.

Story continues below advertisement

The city has said service disruptions are expected. However, fire and rescue, transit, construction, snow-clearing and waste collection will continue.

Trending Now

The last strike by the Civic Service Union was in 1976.

Click to play video: 'Thousands potentially impacted by looming CSU 52 strike'
Thousands potentially impacted by looming CSU 52 strike
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices