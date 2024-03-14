Calgary trio faces multiple charges in stolen vehicle investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Three people from Calgary face more than 20 charges following a police investigation into stolen vehicles.

Police arrested the trio Tuesday afternoon after officers with the Calgary Police Service auto theft team spotted a stolen Honda Civic driving in the Cross Iron Mills parking lot.

Police said the officers watched two people get out of the stolen Civic and “attempt to steal a vehicle that was parked in the mall parking lot but were unsuccessful.”

Police said the pair then attempted to steal a licence plate from another vehicle in the parking lot and that’s when investigators intervened.

Four people were arrested and police said a number of items were seized, including a sawed-off semi-automatic rifle and small quantities of cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Colin Johannis Davidson-Tschritter, 26, faces several charges including theft of a motor vehicle. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 14.

Paige Elizabeth Ashelee, 19, also faces several charges including carrying a concealed weapon. She is scheduled to be in court on March 19.

Gerald Marshall, 45, faces one count of possession of stolen property over $5,000. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 29.

Police said the fourth person was released without charges.