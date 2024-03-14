Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary trio faces multiple charges in stolen vehicle investigation

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted March 14, 2024 2:38 pm
1 min read
Calgary Police Car View image in full screen
Three people from Calgary face more than 20 charges following a Calgary police investigation into stolen vehicles. SDV
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Three people from Calgary face more than 20 charges following a police investigation into stolen vehicles.

Police arrested the trio Tuesday afternoon after officers with the Calgary Police Service auto theft team spotted a stolen Honda Civic driving in the Cross Iron Mills parking lot.

Police said the officers watched two people get out of the stolen Civic and “attempt to steal a vehicle that was parked in the mall parking lot but were unsuccessful.”

Police said the pair then attempted to steal a licence plate from another vehicle in the parking lot and that’s when investigators intervened.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Four people were arrested and police said a number of items were seized, including a sawed-off semi-automatic rifle and small quantities of cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Colin Johannis Davidson-Tschritter, 26, faces several charges including theft of a motor vehicle. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 14.

Story continues below advertisement

Paige Elizabeth Ashelee, 19, also faces several charges including carrying a concealed weapon. She is scheduled to be in court on March 19.

Gerald Marshall, 45, faces one count of possession of stolen property over $5,000. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 29.

Police said the fourth person was released without charges.

Click to play video: 'Car seller runs into roadblocks after vehicle identification number is allegedly stolen'
Car seller runs into roadblocks after vehicle identification number is allegedly stolen
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices