Crime

RCMP seize 2 stolen vehicles with altered VIN numbers in Edmonton

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted March 8, 2024 2:01 pm
1 min read
An RCMP investigation looking into the fraudulent registration of vehicles, has uncovered two stolen cars in Edmonton that police say had altered VIN numbers. View image in full screen
An RCMP investigation looking into the fraudulent registration of vehicles has uncovered two stolen cars in Edmonton that police say had altered VIN numbers. RCMP
An RCMP investigation looking into the fraudulent registration of vehicles has uncovered two stolen cars in Edmonton that police say had altered VIN numbers.

A VIN number is a unique set of characters that identifies a vehicle.

The RCMP investigation began in February.

On Wednesday, RCMP executed a search warrant at a home in Edmonton and seized two stolen vehicles with altered VIN numbers, vehicle key programmers and over $7,000 in counterfeit currency.

RCMP executed a search warrant at a home in Edmonton seizing vehicle key programmers and counterfeit cash. View image in full screen
RCMP executed a search warrant at a home in Edmonton, seizing vehicle key programmers and counterfeit cash. RCMP

David Joseph Wood is facing several charges, including possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and two counts of altering a vehicle identification number.

Wood is scheduled to appear in court in Edmonton on March 14.

