Edmonton police arrest teen after loaded gun pointed at officer from stolen car

Police have arrested a 16-year-old accused of pulling up to an unmarked police vehicle and pointing a gun at the officer inside.

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said that shortly after midnight Dec. 15, a member of its targeted response to auto-theft prevention team (TRAP) noticed that a vehicle near Warwick Road and 119 Street had a stolen licence plate.

Police said the stolen vehicle, a Toyota Matrix, pulled up to the officer’s vehicle and the driver pointed the handgun at the police officer.

The officer attempted to make a traffic stop but the stolen vehicle fled the scene.

EPS monitored the vehicle as it made its way to Fort Saskatchewan and ended up crashing into a garage door of a home in the area.

Police say a teenage boy was taken into custody and a handgun was located inside the waistband of his pants.

Police said their investigation revealed the Toyota Matrix and the licence plate on the vehicle were stolen.

“Stolen vehicles are very dangerous for the public and for our officers,” TRAP acting Staff Sergeant Ian Strom says.

“In this instance alone, a youth with no regard for public safety pointed a firearm at another motorist who happened to be a police officer. We are grateful for the prompt actions of our responding officers who were able to take the suspect into custody.”

The 16-year-old now faces several charges.