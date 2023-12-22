Police suspect vehicles were racing before Friday morning crash on Edmonton’s Yellowhead Trail

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Police Service says charges are pending after two vehicles they suspect were racing one another crashed and “impacted” a third vehicle on Yellowhead Trail on Friday morning.

“At approximately 7:52 a.m., it was reported to police that a Dodge Charger operated by a 48-year-old woman was racing with a blue Infiniti G35 operated by a 19-year-old male in the westbound lanes of … Yellowhead Trail between 82nd Street and 97th Street,” police said. “The vehicles subsequently collided with each other and impacted a third, uninvolved vehicle driven by a 29-year-old female.”

Police said the 29-year-old woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries but the other two drivers were not hurt and remained at the scene.

“Speed is believed to be a major factor in this collision,” the EPS said.

“Charges are pending and investigators are appealing to any motorists who may have dashcam video of the collision to contact the EPS by calling 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.p3tips.com/250.”

