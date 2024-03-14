Menu

Traffic

Part of Highway 400 in Toronto shut down after fatal crash

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 14, 2024 6:21 am
1 min read
A closeup of an OPP crest on a shirt. View image in full screen
An OPP logo is shown during a press conference in Barrie, Ont., on April 3, 2019. File photo
The Ontario Provincial Police say a portion of Highway 400 in Toronto is closed after a deadly crash early Thursday.

Police said the collision happened on the southbound lanes of Highway 400 near Highway 401 split to go east or west at around 5 a.m.

The southbound lanes are closed between Finch Avenue and the 401, police said.

Paramedics told Global News one person was pronounced dead at the scene. No other patients were treated.

Police allege people from one vehicle fled the scene on foot.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

