Piano teacher at Burlington music store facing charges in sex assault probe: police

A Hamilton, Ont. piano teacher is facing a pair of charges in connection with an alleged sex assault at a Burlington music store, say police.

Investigators say the offences involve a young girl and took place over some time at a Long & McQuade outlet in the city where the 61-year-old accused was employed.

The victim was learning piano in a studio at the store.

The suspect, identified in a release, was previously employed at the Ontario Conservatory of Music in Woodbridge as well as the Music Stand school in Hamilton.

He was arrested Monday and charged with sex assault and sexual interference.

Detectives with the Halton Regional Police Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with information to reach out.