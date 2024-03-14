Menu

Crime

Piano teacher at Burlington music store facing charges in sex assault probe: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 14, 2024 10:54 am
1 min read
Halton Regional Police have made an arrest and laid charges in relation to a sexual assault investigation involving a piano teacher in Burlington, Ont. View image in full screen
Halton Regional Police have made an arrest and laid charges in relation to a sexual assault investigation involving a piano teacher in Burlington, Ont. Don Mitchell / Global News
A Hamilton, Ont. piano teacher is facing a pair of charges in connection with an alleged sex assault at a Burlington music store, say police.

Investigators say the offences involve a young girl and took place over some time at a Long & McQuade outlet in the city where the 61-year-old accused was employed.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
The victim was learning piano in a studio at the store.

The suspect, identified in a release, was previously employed at the Ontario Conservatory of Music in Woodbridge as well as the Music Stand school in Hamilton.

He was arrested Monday and charged with sex assault and sexual interference.

Detectives with the Halton Regional Police Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with information to reach out.

