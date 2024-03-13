Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Crime

Red Deer man charged after fatal crash in stolen car

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted March 13, 2024 3:31 pm
1 min read
Red Deer, Alta., RCMP are investigating a crash that happened on Tuesday at 5:01 a.m. on Highway 2A between Township Road 391 and Township Road 272 involving a reportedly stolen vehicle that left one man dead.

When police arrived at the scene, the driver and sole occupant of one of the cars, a Ford Focus, was dead. He has been identified as a 74-year-old Lacombe resident.

The two people in the other car, a Lincoln MKZ, were found nearby and went to the hospital, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Mounties say the Lincoln they were driving was reported stolen during a carjacking on March 7 in Red Deer and they found a loaded SKS rifle in a ditch, which they believe was discarded by the driver after the crash.

“Although early into the investigation, initial evidence indicates that the deceased was driving the Focus southbound when they crossed over the centre line into northbound traffic striking the MKZ head on. These are early reports and are subject to change,” Red Deer RCMP said in a statement Wednesday.

Tyler Tyrone Palmantier, a 44-year-old resident of Red Deer, has been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and three counts of weapons offences.

Palmantier remains in police custody. His next court date is Wednesday at the Alberta court of justice in Red Deer. The passenger in the Lincoln MKZ was released without charges.

Police say the investigation into this incident is ongoing and charges could be updated.

