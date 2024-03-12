Red Deer RCMP investigate crash on Alberta highway that AHS says was fatal

Send this page to someone via email

One person was killed and two people were taken to hospital after two vehicles collided on a highway in central Alberta on Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson for Alberta Health Services told Global News the person who died was an adult. The two people taken to hospital were also adults. Their injuries were considered to be minor.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Just before 7 a.m., Red Deer RCMP issued a news release to say officers had been called to a collision on Highway 2A, between Township Road 391 and Township Road 272. At the time they said the area was not open to other vehicles, but in an update provided at 12:30 p.m., police said emergency crews had cleared the scene.

Police did not say what investigators believe may have led to the crash.