Police seek suspect in carjacking tied to 2-vehicle crash in Burlington

Police are seeking a suspect following an early Wednesday carjacking near a busy intersection in Burlington, Ont.

Halton regional police say a crash between a sedan and a stolen Ford F150 pickup just after 7 a.m. at Guelph Line and Upper Middle Road was a catalyst in the incident.

“After the collision, two suspects from one of the vehicles carjacked a civilian vehicle that was at the intersection,” Const. Jeff Dillon said.

“One suspect brandished a knife taking the civilian vehicle, a silver Volkswagon Jetta.”

Dillon said one person suffered minor injuries when punched by one of the four suspects involved. Two of the suspects received minor injuries as a result of the collision.

Three were taken into custody at the scene, while another escaped in the Jetta and is still outstanding.

No charges have been laid and Halton police have yet to obtain a description of the driver they are seeking, according to Dillon.