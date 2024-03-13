‘Bullets flying everywhere’: Murder charges laid after triple shooting in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

A 23-year-old man is facing two counts of first-degree murder after a shooting in downtown Toronto Tuesday afternoon that left two of his family members dead and a third injured, police say.

Toronto police confirmed Wednesday morning that charges have been laid in connection with the incident that reportedly began in a home and spilled onto a busy downtown street.

Emergency crews responded to Parliament Street and Dundas Street East just before 1:30 p.m. for a shooting.

Three victims were located: two men and one woman. One of the men died at the scene in the Parliament and Dundas area.

The other man and the woman were found in a home nearby on Arnold Avenue and were rushed to hospital, police said.

The second man died in hospital and the woman is reported to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

1:13 2 dead, 1 injured after daytime shooting in downtown Toronto

The two fatalities mark Toronto’s 14th and 15th homicides of 2024.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The incident began at a house Arnold Avenue where shots were fired, Det. Sgt. Tiffany Castel said Tuesday. The incident finished around Dundas and Parliament, where shots were also fired, prior to a foot pursuit of the suspect by officers, Castell said.

“That foot pursuit was a brief foot pursuit, but did result in quite an altercation” that injured two officers, Castell said.

One officer injured their arm and the other their legs, she said, adding that they were taken to hospital.

The suspect was arrested and a gun was reportedly recovered.

At the time of her update Tuesday evening, one of the officers had been released from hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen The scene where two police officers were injured while chasing a shooting suspect is pictured in Toronto, Tuesday, March 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

Castell said the suspect and the victims were related, but didn’t elaborate.

Police are not looking for any other suspects.

Castell said the fact that part of the shooting took place on a busy downtown street in the middle of the day is “terrifying.”

“Certainly there (were) bullets flying everywhere so the fact that we didn’t have anyone else hit, I think, is a bit of a miracle,” she said.

Toronto resident Benedict Johnson Kongolo, 23, is facing two counts of first-degree murder.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.