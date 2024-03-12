2 dead, 1 injured after daytime shooting in downtown Toronto

Two people are dead and a third is injured after a daytime shooting in downtown Toronto on Tuesday, police say.
Toronto police said it happened in the Parliament Street and Dundas Street East area.
Emergency crews responded to the scene at 1:28 p.m. and police initially said they located two injured people.
In an update, police said one male victim died at the scene and a second male victim was pronounced dead in hospital.
A third victim — a female — was taken to hospital with injuries that were reported to be non-life-threatening, police said.
Officials haven’t released the ages of the victims.
A Global News cameraman saw emergency crews performing CPR on one of the victims who was being taken so hospital.
Police said a male is in custody and a gun has been recovered.
Dundas Street was closed in the area after the shooting.
