2 dead, 1 injured after daytime shooting in downtown Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are dead and a third is injured after a daytime shooting in downtown Toronto on Tuesday, police say.

Toronto police said it happened in the Parliament Street and Dundas Street East area.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at 1:28 p.m. and police initially said they located two injured people.

In an update, police said one male victim died at the scene and a second male victim was pronounced dead in hospital.

A third victim — a female — was taken to hospital with injuries that were reported to be non-life-threatening, police said.

Officials haven’t released the ages of the victims.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

A Global News cameraman saw emergency crews performing CPR on one of the victims who was being taken so hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said a male is in custody and a gun has been recovered.

Dundas Street was closed in the area after the shooting.

View image in full screen Global News

SHOOTING:(UPDATE)

Dundas St E & Parliament St

ROAD CLOSURE

-Dundas St. E between Parliament St & Sackville St

-please consider using alternate routes#GO545700

^av — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) March 12, 2024