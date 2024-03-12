Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

2 dead, 1 injured after daytime shooting in downtown Toronto

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 12, 2024 1:50 pm
1 min read
The scene of the shooting in downtown Toronto Tuesday afternoon. View image in full screen
The scene of the shooting in downtown Toronto Tuesday afternoon. Global News
Two people are dead and a third is injured after a daytime shooting in downtown Toronto on Tuesday, police say.

Toronto police said it happened in the Parliament Street and Dundas Street East area.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at 1:28 p.m. and police initially said they located two injured people.

In an update, police said one male victim died at the scene and a second male victim was pronounced dead in hospital.

A third victim — a female — was taken to hospital with injuries that were reported to be non-life-threatening, police said.

Officials haven’t released the ages of the victims.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
A Global News cameraman saw emergency crews performing CPR on one of the victims who was being taken so hospital.

Police said a male is in custody and a gun has been recovered.

Dundas Street was closed in the area after the shooting.

2 dead, 1 injured after daytime shooting in downtown Toronto - image View image in full screen
Global News
