Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Galloping Goose Trail in Saanich, B.C., closed due to ‘ongoing investigation’

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 12, 2024 1:57 pm
1 min read
The Galloping Goose Trail is closed from McKenzie Avenue to Grange Road on Tuesday morning. View image in full screen
The Galloping Goose Trail was closed from McKenzie Avenue to Grange Road on Tuesday morning. Google Street View
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A portion of the Galloping Goose Trail in Saanich, B.C.,  was closed on Tuesday morning due to what police call an “ongoing investigation.”

The trail is closed from McKenzie Avenue to Grange Road.

It is unclear at this time what police are investigating, and Saanich officers said it is expected that more information may be released later.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Everyone is asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

Click to play video: 'Another serious attack on popular Vancouver Island trail'
Another serious attack on popular Vancouver Island trail
Trending Now

More to come.

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices