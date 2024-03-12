Galloping Goose Trail in Saanich, B.C., closed due to ‘ongoing investigation’

A portion of the Galloping Goose Trail in Saanich, B.C., was closed on Tuesday morning due to what police call an “ongoing investigation.”
The trail is closed from McKenzie Avenue to Grange Road.
It is unclear at this time what police are investigating, and Saanich officers said it is expected that more information may be released later.
Everyone is asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes.
More to come.
