Crime

Woman throws coffee at, assaults employee in Winnipeg Square: police

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted March 11, 2024 4:38 pm
1 min read
An officer with handcuffs. Pixabay
Police say they have arrested a woman after she assaulted an employee in Winnipeg Square and threw coffee in their face.

On Friday, shortly after noon, police went to the underground concourse downtown for reports of an assault on an employee.

According to police, the employee asked the woman to leave the store as she did not have the money to pay for her items. Things got heated and the woman angrily threw a large cup of hot coffee at the employee and then began to physically assault them. The employee was pushed onto the floor and kicked in the head by the woman, police said.

Winnipeg business owners coping with increased theft, crime
The injured 47-year-old employee was given medical attention by police and medically cleared at the scene.

The suspect had already fled by the time police arrived but she was turned over to police by passersby who reportedly intervened and held her for police.

Police say three men helped restrain the attacker and two of them were assaulted.

The men sustained minor injuries that did not require medical attention.

A 34-year-old woman from Winnipeg faces multiple assault charges. She was released on an undertaking pending a court date.

