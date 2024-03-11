Massive fire in Richmond Hill, Ont. destroys large home under construction

Send this page to someone via email

Richmond Hill Fire in Ontario says an investigation is underway after a blaze destroyed a large home under construction.

Firefighters were called to the home on Duncan Road, near 16th and Bayview avenues, at around 11:45 p.m. Sunday.

The fire department said when crews arrived the house was fully engulfed and was spreading to other nearby homes. Floating debris also caused smaller spot fires, officials said.

Two adjacent homes become severely damaged from the fire and residents in those homes had to be evacuated, York Regional Police said.

Richmond Hill fire said the blaze was so large it consumed all of their crews, needing the assistance of nearby Vaughan Fire as well as Markham Fire departments.

The home under construction was destroyed by the fire, officials said.

The damage to all three homes is estimated to be more than $12 million, police said.

By 5 a.m. Monday, the department said the fire was under control.

The home was under construction and not occupied at the time of the fire, officials said.

No injuries were reported, police said.

The origin and cause of the fire are still under investigation.

