Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Massive fire in Richmond Hill, Ont. destroys large home under construction

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 11, 2024 12:38 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Fire in Richmond Hill destroys large home under construction'
Fire in Richmond Hill destroys large home under construction
WATCH: Richmond Hill Fire says a large fire destroyed a home under construction on Duncan Road on Sunday night. An investigation is underway to determine what caused the fire.
Richmond Hill Fire in Ontario says an investigation is underway after a blaze destroyed a large home under construction.

Firefighters were called to the home on Duncan Road, near 16th and Bayview avenues, at around 11:45 p.m. Sunday.

The fire department said when crews arrived the house was fully engulfed and was spreading to other nearby homes. Floating debris also caused smaller spot fires, officials said.

Two adjacent homes become severely damaged from the fire and residents in those homes had to be evacuated, York Regional Police said.

Large fire breaks out at home in Richmond Hill on March 10, 2024. View image in full screen
Large fire breaks out at home in Richmond Hill on March 10, 2024. Global News

Richmond Hill fire said the blaze was so large it consumed all of their crews, needing the assistance of nearby Vaughan Fire as well as Markham Fire departments.

The home under construction was destroyed by the fire, officials said.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The damage to all three homes is estimated to be more than $12 million, police said.

By 5 a.m. Monday, the department said the fire was under control.

The home was under construction and not occupied at the time of the fire, officials said.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Trending Now

The origin and cause of the fire are still under investigation.

Large fire breaks out at home in Richmond Hill on March 10, 2024. View image in full screen
Large fire breaks out at home in Richmond Hill on March 10, 2024. Global News
Large fire breaks out at home in Richmond Hill on March 10, 2024. View image in full screen
Large fire breaks out at home in Richmond Hill on March 10, 2024. Global News
