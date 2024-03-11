Man trying to hitch trailer to vehicle carjacked at gunpoint: Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

A man working to hitch a trailer to his vehicle was carjacked at gunpoint in Toronto early Friday, police say.

Toronto police said that officers responded to the Pharmacy Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East area at around 6:30 a.m. on March 8 for a carjacking.

A man was in the process of hitching a trailer when a suspect vehicle pulled up and a suspect got out, police said.

“The suspect pointed a firearm at the victim, who was seated in the front driver’s seat, and ordered him out of his vehicle,” police allege.

The suspect then fled in the victim’s vehicle while the driver of the suspect vehicle also fled, police said.

Police said the victim’s vehicle was then tracked to the Midland Avenue and St. Clair Avenue East area and a suspect was arrested.

A 19-year-old Toronto man has been charged with robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.