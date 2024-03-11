Menu

Crime

Man trying to hitch trailer to vehicle carjacked at gunpoint: Toronto police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 11, 2024 12:06 am
1 min read
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. View image in full screen
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. Isaac Callan/Global News
A man working to hitch a trailer to his vehicle was carjacked at gunpoint in Toronto early Friday, police say.

Toronto police said that officers responded to the Pharmacy Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East area at around 6:30 a.m. on March 8 for a carjacking.

A man was in the process of hitching a trailer when a suspect vehicle pulled up and a suspect got out, police said.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“The suspect pointed a firearm at the victim, who was seated in the front driver’s seat, and ordered him out of his vehicle,” police allege.

The suspect then fled in the victim’s vehicle while the driver of the suspect vehicle also fled, police said.

Police said the victim’s vehicle was then tracked to the Midland Avenue and St. Clair Avenue East area and a suspect was arrested.

A 19-year-old Toronto man has been charged with robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

