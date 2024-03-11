Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Toronto

Toronto police say a pedestrian has now died after being struck by a vehicle early Monday.
The collision happened near Lawrence Avenue and Varna Drive, near Allen Road, at around 5 a.m.
Police said the pedestrian was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries. In an update a short time later, police said the pedestrian died.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
The driver remained at the scene following the pedestrian-involved collision. It is unclear how it occurred.
Lawrence Avenue was closed in both directions in the area for the investigation.
Trending Now
More on Toronto
- Student nutrition programs in Ontario grapple with nearly ‘limitless need’
- Woman arrested, man in life-threatening condition after struck by vehicle: Peel police
- Woman sexually assaulted while sitting in parked car: Toronto police
- Two women in serious condition following incident on Highway 6 in Hamilton, Ont.
Comments