Canada

Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 11, 2024 7:07 am
1 min read
Police tape off the scene near Lawrence Avenue and Varna Drive on March 11, 2023. View image in full screen
Police tape off the scene near Lawrence Avenue and Varna Drive on March 11, 2023. Don Curran / Global News
Toronto police say a pedestrian has now died after being struck by a vehicle early Monday.

The collision happened near Lawrence Avenue and Varna Drive, near Allen Road, at around 5 a.m.

Police said the pedestrian was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries. In an update a short time later, police said the pedestrian died.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The driver remained at the scene following the pedestrian-involved collision. It is unclear how it occurred.

Lawrence Avenue was closed in both directions in the area for the investigation.

