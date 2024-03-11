Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a pedestrian has now died after being struck by a vehicle early Monday.

The collision happened near Lawrence Avenue and Varna Drive, near Allen Road, at around 5 a.m.

Police said the pedestrian was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries. In an update a short time later, police said the pedestrian died.

The driver remained at the scene following the pedestrian-involved collision. It is unclear how it occurred.

Lawrence Avenue was closed in both directions in the area for the investigation.

