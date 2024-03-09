Waterloo police take over investigation after body discovered at Toronto waste site

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police have confirmed to Global News their detachment has taken over an investigation that opened after a man’s body was uncovered at a Toronto waste management facility.

Officers in Toronto say the body of the adult male was initially found on March 1, and little information about the victim was available.

Waterloo police’s information officer said Saturday their department stepped in to investigate as the discovery is believed to be connected to a previous investigation that originated in the Waterloo Region.

Toronto officials first said the homicide and missing persons units were notified, but Waterloo police told Global News in an emailed statement the matter is not considered a homicide.

“Out of respect for the investigation, we are not providing details but can say we are not investigating this as a homicide,” Waterloo Regional Police said.

They also said there are no public safety concerns.