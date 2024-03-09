Menu

Crime

Waterloo police take over investigation after body discovered at Toronto waste site

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted March 9, 2024 3:17 pm
1 min read
Police said the investigation into a body found at a Toronto-area waste facility has been transferred to the Waterloo police detachment. View image in full screen
Police said the investigation into a body found at a Toronto-area waste facility has been transferred to the Waterloo police detachment. Steve Rafuse / Global News
Waterloo Regional Police have confirmed to Global News their detachment has taken over an investigation that opened after a man’s body was uncovered at a Toronto waste management facility.

Officers in Toronto say the body of the adult male was initially found on March 1, and little information about the victim was available.

Waterloo police’s information officer said Saturday their department stepped in to investigate as the discovery is believed to be connected to a previous investigation that originated in the Waterloo Region.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Toronto officials first said the homicide and missing persons units were notified, but Waterloo police told Global News in an emailed statement the matter is not considered a homicide.

“Out of respect for the investigation, we are not providing details but can say we are not investigating this as a homicide,” Waterloo Regional Police said.

They also said there are no public safety concerns.

