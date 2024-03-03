Menu

Crime

Body discovered at waste site; Toronto homicide and missing person unit notified

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted March 3, 2024 12:15 pm
1 min read
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Police in Toronto say a body was discovered at a waste-management facility on Friday morning.

According to investigators, the deceased is an adult male, and officers are working to determine who he is and where the waste management truck he was transported on originated.

Police also say there is a possibility the waste truck originated from outside of the city.

Police confirmed to Global News on Sunday that the Homicide and Missing Persons Unit has been notified.

Officers are urging anyone who might have pertinent information to come forward.

No other information is available at this time.

