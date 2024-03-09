Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man faces 168 criminal charges after ‘large-scale’ vehicle scam: Peel police

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted March 9, 2024 10:05 am
1 min read
Peel Regional Police have arrested a man believed responsible for a 'large-scale' scam involving stolen vehicles. A Peel Regional Police car is seen in Brampton, Ont., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police have arrested a man believed responsible for a 'large-scale' scam involving stolen vehicles. A Peel Regional Police car is seen in Brampton, Ont., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 24-year-old man from Brampton, Ont., has been charged with 168 criminal offences relating to forged documents and trafficking stolen goods in what police call a “large-scale” vehicle crime.

Officers announced Friday they had arrested Milton Hylton, who reportedly owns and operates an unlicensed car dealer and broker.

Investigators say the 24-year-old utilized “loopholes” in the ServiceOntario procedures that allow authorized individuals to conduct third-party transactions relating to motor vehicles.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

In a statement from Peel Regional Police, officials say the suspect registered several stolen vehicles that had been re-VINed as part of the scam.

“Several of the vehicles registered by (the suspect) as a third party have been identified as re-vin vehicles,” the statement reads. “‘Re-vinning’ is the alteration of a Vehicle Identification Number (V.I.N.) of a stolen vehicle, replacing it with a V.I.N. from another vehicle to pass as legitimate.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

It also says while some of the vehicles used have been located and confirmed to be stolen, many vehicles are still on the road.

Investigators expect more arrests will be made. They believe members of the accused’s family and other individuals are also complicit.

Police are encouraging members of the public who have purchased or conducted business dealings with Hylton or his advertised company Royalty in The Building to contact the Peel Regional Police Commercial Auto Crime Bureau at 905-453-3311 extension 3313 or via email at autocrime@peelpolice.ca

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices