Man faces 168 criminal charges after ‘large-scale’ vehicle scam: Peel police

Send this page to someone via email

A 24-year-old man from Brampton, Ont., has been charged with 168 criminal offences relating to forged documents and trafficking stolen goods in what police call a “large-scale” vehicle crime.

Officers announced Friday they had arrested Milton Hylton, who reportedly owns and operates an unlicensed car dealer and broker.

Investigators say the 24-year-old utilized “loopholes” in the ServiceOntario procedures that allow authorized individuals to conduct third-party transactions relating to motor vehicles.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

In a statement from Peel Regional Police, officials say the suspect registered several stolen vehicles that had been re-VINed as part of the scam.

“Several of the vehicles registered by (the suspect) as a third party have been identified as re-vin vehicles,” the statement reads. “‘Re-vinning’ is the alteration of a Vehicle Identification Number (V.I.N.) of a stolen vehicle, replacing it with a V.I.N. from another vehicle to pass as legitimate.”

Story continues below advertisement

It also says while some of the vehicles used have been located and confirmed to be stolen, many vehicles are still on the road.

Investigators expect more arrests will be made. They believe members of the accused’s family and other individuals are also complicit.

Police are encouraging members of the public who have purchased or conducted business dealings with Hylton or his advertised company Royalty in The Building to contact the Peel Regional Police Commercial Auto Crime Bureau at 905-453-3311 extension 3313 or via email at autocrime@peelpolice.ca