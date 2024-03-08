Menu

Crime

Autopsy confirms man was shot to death in southeast Edmonton Tuesday

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted March 8, 2024 7:31 pm
1 min read
Police investigation in Mill Woods after gunshots heard in southeast Edmonton
A home at the corner of 48th Street and 21st Avenue in the Pollard Meadows neighbourhood, along with the intersection, was blocked off with police tape and forensics was on scene for several hours Wednesday morning after area residents heard shots ring out overnight. Jasmine King reports from the scene in southeast Edmonton.
Edmonton police said an autopsy has revealed a 22-year-old man found critically injured in southeast Edmonton earlier this week, died of a gunshot wound.

Officers were responding to reports of gunshots in the Pollard Meadows neighbourhood near, 48 Street and 21 Avenue, around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Police arrived to find Keithkarn Mander suffering from critical injuries. Mander was transported to hospital by paramedics where he later died.

Police also said a burned-out SUV found later that night near 199 Street and 21 Avenue, is connected to Mander’s death.

The Medical Examiner has confirmed the death is a homicide.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers. 

