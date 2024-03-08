Autopsy confirms man was shot to death in southeast Edmonton Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police said an autopsy has revealed a 22-year-old man found critically injured in southeast Edmonton earlier this week, died of a gunshot wound.

Officers were responding to reports of gunshots in the Pollard Meadows neighbourhood near, 48 Street and 21 Avenue, around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Police arrived to find Keithkarn Mander suffering from critical injuries. Mander was transported to hospital by paramedics where he later died.

Police also said a burned-out SUV found later that night near 199 Street and 21 Avenue, is connected to Mander’s death.

The Medical Examiner has confirmed the death is a homicide.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers.