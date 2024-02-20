Menu

Crime

2 people injured in south Edmonton shooting on Monday: police

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted February 20, 2024 9:34 am
1 min read
Edmonton police investigate a shooting in the area of Mill Woods Road and 62nd Street Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. View image in full screen
Edmonton police investigate a shooting in the area of Mill Woods Road and 62nd Street Monday, Feb. 19, 2024.
EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been updated to say the shooting happened Monday night, not Sunday night. We regret the error.

A shooting in south Edmonton on Monday evening injured two people and police continue to investigate what happened.

Police told Global News they were called about a shooting in the area of Mill Woods Road and 62nd Street at 7:14 p.m.

They said they were told two males were believed to be the shooters.

Police said the victims are a male and a female and both were “taken to hospital in a private vehicle.”

Edmonton police investigate a shooting in the area of Mill Woods Road and 62nd Street Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. View image in full screen
Edmonton police investigate a shooting in the area of Mill Woods Road and 62nd Street Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. Global News

The ages of the victims was not disclosed and police did not provide details about where exactly the shooting occurred.

Police said neither of the victims’ injuries are believed to be life-threatening but the male’s injuries were described as “serious.”

Police did not say if they were given a description of the suspects beyond their gender.

