Calgary man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Greenview homicide case

Calgary police have charged a man with second-degree murder in relation to a homicide last month.

On Feb. 14, police were called to a home in the Greenview neighbourhood after a man was found dead in a home. An autopsy identified him as 28-year-old Jose Miguel Gutierrez Polanco.

Police said Gutierrez Polanco had not been in contact with his family since Jan. 28 and asked the public for information.

View image in full screen In a news release issued Friday morning, police identified the homicide victim as Jose Miguel Gutierrez Polanco of Calgary. Supplied by CPS

On Friday, police announced they charged Hans Nicolas Jimenez Varela, 27, of Calgary with one count of second-degree murder.

CPS said the charge came as a result of their legwork and tips from the public.

“We had very little information to begin with, and through the efforts of our investigators scouring hours of CCTV and weeks of canvassing the neighbourhood and speaking with residents, we were able to bring answers to Jose’s family and loved ones,” said Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson.

Jimenez Varela is due to appear in court on March 11.

Anyone with other information about the homicide is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers.