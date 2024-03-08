Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Calgary man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Greenview homicide case

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted March 8, 2024 2:42 pm
1 min read
A police vehicle is shown at the Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on Thursday, April 9, 2020. View image in full screen
A police vehicle is shown at the Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Jeff McIntosh, THE CANADIAN PRESS
Calgary police have charged a man with second-degree murder in relation to a homicide last month.

On Feb. 14, police were called to a home in the Greenview neighbourhood after a man was found dead in a home. An autopsy identified him as 28-year-old Jose Miguel Gutierrez Polanco.

Police said Gutierrez Polanco had not been in contact with his family since Jan. 28 and asked the public for information.

In a news release issued Friday morning, police identified the homicide victim as Jose Miguel Gutierrez Polanco of Calgary. View image in full screen
In a news release issued Friday morning, police identified the homicide victim as Jose Miguel Gutierrez Polanco of Calgary. Supplied by CPS

On Friday, police announced they charged Hans Nicolas Jimenez Varela, 27, of Calgary with one count of second-degree murder.

CPS said the charge came as a result of their legwork and tips from the public.

“We had very little information to begin with, and through the efforts of our investigators scouring hours of CCTV and weeks of canvassing the neighbourhood and speaking with residents, we were able to bring answers to Jose’s family and loved ones,” said Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson.

Jimenez Varela is due to appear in court on March 11.

Anyone with other information about the homicide is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: '28-year-old man identified as northeast Calgary homicide victim'
28-year-old man identified as northeast Calgary homicide victim
