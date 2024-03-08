Moose Jaw, Sask. to host world men’s curling championship next year

Send this page to someone via email

Moose Jaw will host the 2025 BKT Tires World Men’s Curling Championship, World Curling and Curling Canada announced Friday.

The event will be played March 29-April 6 at the Moose Jaw Events Centre, with tickets going on sale March 21.

Eeva Roethlisberger, World Curling’s head of competitions, said they are pleased to return to Canada for the men’s championship next year.

“Curling Canada has proven a number of times that they are excellent partners in hosting World Curling events and I’m certain that they, along with the members of the local organizing committee, will do their very best to put on an outstanding event,” Roethlisberger said in a release.

The curling event will determine seven countries that will qualify for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The CEO of Curling Canada expressed his gratitude that World Curling has shown faith and confidence in bringing this event to Moose Jaw next year.

“Moose Jaw has proven time and time again that it is a superb host for major curling events, and we know they’ll be ready to welcome the world in 2025,” Nolan Thiessen stated.

The president of Visit Moose Jaw said this announcement is the latest step in building Moose Jaw’s reputation.

“We are very happy to have the confidence of Curling Canada and World Curling to host the 2025 BKT Tires World Men’s Curling Championship,” David Wood stated. “We can’t wait to welcome some of the best curlers in the world to our fine city.”

Moose Jaw hosted the 1983 world women’s championship and the 1979 world junior men’s championship.

The city also hosted the 2015 Scotties, the 2012 Canada Cup of Curling and the 1994 Canadian senior men’s and women’s championships, and will host the 2024 Canadian Wheelchair Curling Championship in March for the second straight year, according to a release.