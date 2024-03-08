Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Canada

No charges laid in Alberta RCMP investigation into 2017 UCP leadership contest

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted March 8, 2024 2:05 pm
1 min read
Jeff Callaway and Jason Kenney View image in full screen
Jeff Callaway (left) has dropped out of the UCP race to endorse Jason Kenney (right). Provided by Jason Kenney campaign
While there were “suspected instances of potential identity fraud” in the 2017 United Conservative leadership vote, the Alberta RCMP said Friday there wasn’t enough evidence to lay charges.

In 2019, the RCMP received a complaint about the alleged wrongdoings in the 2017 leadership race and voting contest to pick the new UCP leader.

The RCMP opened an investigation.

The first allegation was that leadership candidate Jeff Callaway entered the race solely to attack another candidate and planned to withdraw from the race and endorse Jason Kenney.

Elections Alberta investigated contributions to Callaway’s campaign.

After 170 interviews and examining more than 25,000 related emails, the RCMP “did not uncover evidence to establish that Callaway or any other person committed any criminal offence,” RCMP Supt. Rick Jane said.

Click to play video: 'Court documents shed light on allegations in UCP leadership campaign'
Court documents shed light on allegations in UCP leadership campaign

The second allegation was that voter fraud occurred in the UCP leadership contest, particularly that emails were created in order to receive PINs and vote on peoples’ behalf without their consent or knowledge.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The RCMP investigation found “several suspicious cross-sections of voters where multiple votes were cast from the same phone number, or originated from the same IP address.

“While the Alberta RCMP determined that there were suspected instances of potential identity fraud, there was insufficient evidence to charge any suspect. Again, there was no evidence that any leadership candidate orchestrated these relatively rare instances,” the RCMP said in a news release.

Click to play video: 'Alberta RCMP asked to look into 2017 UCP leadership race'
Alberta RCMP asked to look into 2017 UCP leadership race
Jane said that the number of potential votes at issue — less than 200 — would not have impacted the leadership contest. Kenney won with 61 per cent of the vote — 36,625 votes.

“Albertans can be confident that a thorough investigation, independent of government, was conducted,” Jane said.

He said the RCMP doesn’t normally speak on cases where charges are not laid but said this case is rare and important to all Albertans.

More to come… 

