Man charged in ‘senseless’ Ottawa homicides had attended local college

The 19-year-old man charged in the Ottawa homicides of six people, including three young children and an infant, had been a student at the city’s Algonquin College, the institution confirmed.

According to the college Febrio De-Zoysa last attended the school during the 2023 winter semester, which ran from January to April. He was charged by police on Thursday after what the city’s mayor has called it one of the “most shocking” cases of violence in Ottawa’s history.

“Algonquin College mourns along with our community after learning the devastating news of the six individuals who were senselessly murdered in Barrhaven yesterday,” Algonquin College president and CEO Claude Brulé said in a statement Thursday.

“This news is shocking to us all and is a tragic loss to our city and community. Let us honour the memory of the two adults and four children who lost their lives, as well as share our deepest sympathies to the surviving family, friends, and loved ones.”

According to Ottawa police, De-Zoysa was living with the family that he is accused of murdering. He faces six charges of first-degree murder in the death of a mother and her four children, another man, and an attempted murder charge for the family’s father.

The victims are:

Darshani Banbaranayake Gama Walwwe Darshani Dilanthika Ekanyake (35 years old)

Inuka Wickramasinghe (seven years old)

Ashwini Wickramasinghe (four years old)

Rinyana Wickramasinghe (two years old)

Kelly Wickramasinghe (two-and-a-half-months)

Amarakoomubiayansela Ge Gamini Amarakoon (40 years old)

The father, Dhanushka Wickramasinghe, suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Ottawa Police Chief Eric Stubbs told reporters on Wednesday that investigators were still trying to determine exactly what the living situation was in relation to De-Zoysa and the victims, but confirmed De-Zoysa also lived at the Barrhaven home.

Stubbs said that De-Zoysa is a Sri Lankan national.