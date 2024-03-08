Toronto police investigating fatal shooting in Etobicoke

Toronto police say a man has died in hospital after a shooting near an Etobicoke condo on Thursday night.
Police said they responded to reports of a shooting on Eva Road, near The West Mall, at around 8:35 p.m.
Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.
A man was rushed to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition, paramedics told Global News.
Police said in an update that the man died from his injuries in hospital.
The homicide unit has been called in. There is no word on suspects or what led to the shooting.
