Warnings extended as ‘challenging avalanche conditions’ continue west of Calgary

Avalanche conditions continue to be ripe in areas west of Calgary.

A special public avalanche warning originally issued on Feb. 29 affecting parts of Banff, Kootenay and Yoho National parks and Kananaskis Country has been extended through March 10.

“A variety of weak layers, established in early February, are now buried anywhere from 40 to 100 cm deep in these regions. After recent storms, the forecast is for clear skies and warmer temperatures in the Rocky Mountains,” Avalanche Canada wrote. “This combination of factors has the potential for challenging avalanche conditions.”

Areas around Canmore, Banff, Lake Louise, Field, B.C., and up Highway 93 were all in the warning area.

The “persistent weak layers” remain easy to trigger and authorities warn conditions mean a triggered avalanche could be large enough to injure or even kill a person.

View image in full screen Parts of Banff, Kootenay and Yoho National Parks and Kananaskis Country that were under an avalanche warning through March 10, 2023. handout / Avalanche Canada

Avalanche Canada stressed the importance for careful and cautious decision making while in the affected areas. It advised people to avoid areas with overhead hazards and to stick to smaller, lower-angle slopes.

Essential rescue gear like a transceiver, probe and shovel, and training to use them, was also recommended.

“The new snow and blue skies will be tempting, but recreationists should be careful not to let this influence decisions,” Avalanche Canada said.