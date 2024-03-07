Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Warnings extended as ‘challenging avalanche conditions’ continue west of Calgary

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted March 7, 2024 9:00 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta man dead following avalanche in B.C.'
Alberta man dead following avalanche in B.C.
An Alberta man is dead following an avalanche north of Revelstoke. As Ina Sidhu reports, the man was snow-biking in the Sale Mountain area.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Avalanche conditions continue to be ripe in areas west of Calgary.

A special public avalanche warning originally issued on Feb. 29 affecting parts of Banff, Kootenay and Yoho National parks and Kananaskis Country has been extended through March 10.

“A variety of weak layers, established in early February, are now buried anywhere from 40 to 100 cm deep in these regions. After recent storms, the forecast is for clear skies and warmer temperatures in the Rocky Mountains,” Avalanche Canada wrote. “This combination of factors has the potential for challenging avalanche conditions.”

Areas around Canmore, Banff, Lake Louise, Field, B.C., and up Highway 93 were all in the warning area.

The “persistent weak layers” remain easy to trigger and authorities warn conditions mean a triggered avalanche could be large enough to injure or even kill a person.

Story continues below advertisement
Parts of Banff, Kootenay and Yoho National Parks and Kananaskis Country that were under an avalanche warning through March 10, 2023. View image in full screen
Parts of Banff, Kootenay and Yoho National Parks and Kananaskis Country that were under an avalanche warning through March 10, 2023. handout / Avalanche Canada

Avalanche Canada stressed the importance for careful and cautious decision making while in the affected areas. It advised people to avoid areas with overhead hazards and to stick to smaller, lower-angle slopes.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Essential rescue gear like a transceiver, probe and shovel, and training to use them, was also recommended.

“The new snow and blue skies will be tempting, but recreationists should be careful not to let this influence decisions,” Avalanche Canada said.

Click to play video: 'Snowmobiler in Revelstoke dug out of an avalanche'
Snowmobiler in Revelstoke dug out of an avalanche
Advertisement
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices