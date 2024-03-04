Alberta man killed in avalanche near Revelstoke, B.C.

An Alberta man was killed in an avalanche while travelling with a group of four friends in the backcountry near Revelstoke over the weekend.

Revelstoke RCMP Staff Sgt. Chris Dodds says the man was snow-biking in the Sale Mountain area, about 25 kilometres north of the B.C. town, around 1 p.m. on Sunday when he was buried by the avalanche.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Dodds says the victim is believed to be from the Calgary area.

The four other snow-bikers who were travelling with the man managed to dig him out of the snow and called the RCMP for help via satellite phone.

Revelstoke Search and Rescue crews responded and transported the man to Queen Victoria Hospital in Revelstoke by helicopter, where he was pronounced dead. There were no other injuries reported.

Dodds says avalanche conditions in the area were high at the time of the accident and remain high as of Monday afternoon. He recommends anyone heading into the backcountry carry the proper safety gear and check avalanche.ca for the latest on avalanche conditions in their area.