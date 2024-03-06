Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Extended special avalanche warning for parts of B.C., Alberta ends on Thursday

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 6, 2024 6:19 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Avalanche warning issued for most of B.C. and Alberta Rockies'
Avalanche warning issued for most of B.C. and Alberta Rockies
WATCH: Forecasters with Avalanche Canada say there's a significant danger of someone triggering a major slide this weekend. They warn recent snowstorms mean steep terrain is primed for an avalanche. Cassidy Mosconi reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A special avalanche warning that covered a large swath of British Columbia, along with parts of Alberta, ends on Thursday evening after being extended earlier this week.

Avalanche Canada says dangerous conditions still persist in the backcountry, and that there were numerous natural, accidental, and remote-triggered avalanches reported during the weekend.

“It’s essential to maintain conservative terrain choices until conditions improve,” said Avalanche Canada.

Click to play video: 'Alberta man dead following avalanche in B.C.'
Alberta man dead following avalanche in B.C.

The current conditions stem from significant snow from recent storms now laying atop weaker, drought-affected layers of snow.

Story continues below advertisement

“As the active storm period passes, widespread natural avalanche activity will slow. However, human-triggered avalanches remain likely,” said Avalanche Canada.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

It added that the weak layers are highly problematic, and that remote triggering of avalanches is possible.

“Recreationists should not underestimate the instability of these weak layers or their potential to produce large avalanches.”

Trending Now

Avalanche Canada says backcountry users should always check their local avalanche forecast, and that everyone who heads out should carry essential rescue gear and know how to use it.

For more information about avalanches, visit Avalanche Canada.

Click to play video: '‘No, no!’ Avalanche buries snowmobiler in dramatic moment caught on camera'
‘No, no!’ Avalanche buries snowmobiler in dramatic moment caught on camera
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices