Extended special avalanche warning for parts of B.C., Alberta ends on Thursday

A special avalanche warning that covered a large swath of British Columbia, along with parts of Alberta, ends on Thursday evening after being extended earlier this week.

Avalanche Canada says dangerous conditions still persist in the backcountry, and that there were numerous natural, accidental, and remote-triggered avalanches reported during the weekend.

“It’s essential to maintain conservative terrain choices until conditions improve,” said Avalanche Canada.

The current conditions stem from significant snow from recent storms now laying atop weaker, drought-affected layers of snow.

“As the active storm period passes, widespread natural avalanche activity will slow. However, human-triggered avalanches remain likely,” said Avalanche Canada.

It added that the weak layers are highly problematic, and that remote triggering of avalanches is possible.

“Recreationists should not underestimate the instability of these weak layers or their potential to produce large avalanches.”

Avalanche Canada says backcountry users should always check their local avalanche forecast, and that everyone who heads out should carry essential rescue gear and know how to use it.

For more information about avalanches, visit Avalanche Canada.