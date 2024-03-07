Menu

Canada

Father-daughter duo hit up 44 B.C. ski hills in 42 days

By Kathy Michaels & Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted March 7, 2024 7:19 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Father, daughter finish ski tour across BC'
Father, daughter finish ski tour across BC
A father and daughter with a passion for skiing are sharing their remarkable story of how they hit every lift-serviced ski area in B.C. in just a little over a month. As Jayden Wasney reports, their impressive journey is all for a good cause.
A father-and-daughter duo on an epic adventure this winter hit every lift-serviced ski area in B.C. in just over a month.

Greg Scott, who lives in Edmonton, and his daughter Hali, who lives on Vancouver Island, came together to embark on the B.C. ski tour that began on Jan. 25 in Terrace.

In 42 days, they hit 44 ski hills.

“It was originally going to be 42 in 42, and we came upon a couple others and we made it 44, and we think we’ve got them all,” Greg said.

Hali pointed out that it was more than just powder and slopes.

“It was just so cool to see all the different cultures at all the different resorts we’ve been to,” she said.

Click to play video: 'Spring skiing arrives with plenty of snow'
Spring skiing arrives with plenty of snow

 

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Experiencing all the terrain and powder B.C. has to offer became a reality when the two decided they wanted to spread the word about their foundation: Tidbits of Change.

They started the foundation in 2012 when Hali was 11 years old, and since then have embarked on an annual dad-and-daughter adventure with a potential local community impact.

It was born out of the idea that even the smallest of efforts can result in big change.

Each year, they have selected a new city to visit, along with a deserving local cause – and then packed up their instruments to busk and play music together to raise funds and awareness for that cause.

Click to play video: 'Local ski resorts feeling impacts of mild weather'
Local ski resorts feeling impacts of mild weather

Each year, a new adventure has unfolded, and when they hear similar stories of a Canadian youth with a parent or a mentor doing some project, whatever their passion project is, they weigh them and then award bursaries in May.

This year, however, is bound to be something that stands out when they reflect on the project years from now.

The skiing pair have been travelling in style for much of this trip in a custom-built, 16-foot tiny home, built and designed just for this trip by Hummingbird Micro Homes.

“We’re using it for the 42 days, and then it’s going to go up for sale and it’s a great unit. It’s pretty spectacular,” Greg said.

Hali said it’s no ordinary tiny home.

“They built it as a ski-special tiny home for someone who’s kind of interested in this lifestyle of being able to go to the ski hill with their house attached to them,” she said.

Click to play video: 'Long weekend provides needed tourism boost'
Long weekend provides needed tourism boost

Their once-in-a-lifetime adventure is nearing its end.

SilverStar Mountain Resort was the final stop on their tour, and it was a pretty good spot to put an end to an epic adventure.

“We got a big dump of snow on Sunday night, 14 centimetres, so our base was topped up to over two metres,” said Megan Sutherland, who does PR for SilverStar.

“To have these conditions for them to ride and ski on their last day is really awesome.”

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

