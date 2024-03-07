Parole denied for convicted murderer who escaped and took hostages in Alberta in 2011

Send this page to someone via email

A convicted murderer who overpowered a guard while on a day outing in Alberta and took hostages during a nine-day manhunt more than a decade ago has been denied parole.

William Bicknell, who is now 55, appeared at a parole hearing at an Ontario prison.

He had already been serving time in the death of a B.C. woman when he escaped in 2011 and was subsequently captured by police in a shootout that sent him to hospital.

Bicknell entered guilty pleas for his hostage taking and escape and was given a second life sentence.

Bicknell was shot in the head during the capture and told the hearing he has no memory of his escape from the law.

The parole board agreed with Bicknell’s case management team that he presents too great a risk to the community at this time to be released.