Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Parole denied for convicted murderer who escaped and took hostages in Alberta in 2011

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 7, 2024 4:07 pm
1 min read
A file photo of a courtroom. View image in full screen
A file photo of a courtroom. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A convicted murderer who overpowered a guard while on a day outing in Alberta and took hostages during a nine-day manhunt more than a decade ago has been denied parole.

William Bicknell, who is now 55, appeared at a parole hearing at an Ontario prison.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

He had already been serving time in the death of a B.C. woman when he escaped in 2011 and was subsequently captured by police in a shootout that sent him to hospital.

Bicknell entered guilty pleas for his hostage taking and escape and was given a second life sentence.

Trending Now

Bicknell was shot in the head during the capture and told the hearing he has no memory of his escape from the law.

The parole board agreed with Bicknell’s case management team that he presents too great a risk to the community at this time to be released.

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices