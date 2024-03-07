Man trying to sell iPhone via Facebook is robbed: Durham police

Send this page to someone via email

A man who met up with someone to sell an iPhone he listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace was robbed and sprayed with an “unknown substance,” Durham police say.

Durham Regional Police said they’re now looking for a male suspect in connection with the incident.

At around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to the Sewell Crescent and Tampsett Avenue area of Ajax, which is near Salem Road and Taunton Road East, for a robbery.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police said the victim, a 39-year-old man, had listed an iPhone for sale and agreed to meet the suspect in a residential neighbourhood.

A police spokesperson told Global News the meeting location was suggested by the suspect.

“As the suspect was inspecting the phone, he sprayed the victim with an unknown substance and fled the area on foot,” police said. The suspect allegedly got away with the phone.

Story continues below advertisement

The spokesperson said their investigation is ongoing, but it appears the suspect does not live on the street where the alleged robbery occurred.

The victim was reported to have suffered minor injuries and declined medical assistance.

Officers said they’re now looking for a 20- to 25-year-old man, around six-foot-two with short curly black hair and a slim build.

He was reportedly wearing a blue mask, a black hoodie sweater, a black bomber jacket and black jogging pants.

Anyone with information or video footage related to the incident was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.