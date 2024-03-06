Vernon, B.C. RCMP renew plea to help find missing senior

Send this page to someone via email

A North Okanagan senior who went missing two months ago still hasn’t been located.

And on Wednesday, Vernon RCMP put out another plea for residents to contact police should they find local resident Robert Baines.

The 83-year-old was reported missing on Tuesday, Jan. 2. He was last seen by his family on Ponderosa Way in Coldstream.

Baines is described as being six feet tall and weighing 221 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a green Tilly hat, a green jacket, a grey Stanfields sweater, blue jeans, and brown Merrell hiking shoes.

“Some time has passed since Mr. Baines was reported missing and we are issuing this information again to remind the public that he has not been found,” said Const. Chris Terleski.

“An extensive search was conducted in his neighbourhood, Kalamalka Park, and on Kalamalka Lake without any success.”

“With spring approaching, more people will be frequenting these areas, and we’d like to remind the public to keep an eye out for anything that might help us find him.”

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact your local police detachment.