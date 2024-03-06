Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Vernon, B.C. RCMP renew plea to help find missing senior

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 6, 2024 7:51 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Call for Silver Alert system in British Columbia'
Call for Silver Alert system in British Columbia
WATCH: Some parts of Canada already have the system, but here in B.C., a Silver Alert system has been advocated for but never implemented. As Victoria Femia reports, the Co-Founder of the BC Silver Alert is pushing for the system - following the disappearance of a senior in the North Okanagan – Jan 7, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A North Okanagan senior who went missing two months ago still hasn’t been located.

And on Wednesday, Vernon RCMP put out another plea for residents to contact police should they find local resident Robert Baines.

The 83-year-old was reported missing on Tuesday, Jan. 2. He was last seen by his family on Ponderosa Way in Coldstream.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Baines is described as being six feet tall and weighing 221 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a green Tilly hat, a green jacket, a grey Stanfields sweater, blue jeans, and brown Merrell hiking shoes.

“Some time has passed since Mr. Baines was reported missing and we are issuing this information again to remind the public that he has not been found,” said Const. Chris Terleski.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“An extensive search was conducted in his neighbourhood, Kalamalka Park, and on Kalamalka Lake without any success.”

“With spring approaching, more people will be frequenting these areas, and we’d like to remind the public to keep an eye out for anything that might help us find him.”

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact your local police detachment.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices