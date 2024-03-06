Menu

Crime

1 seriously injured in daylight shooting in downtown Hamilton

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted March 6, 2024 2:17 pm
1 min read
Hamilton police cruisers and caution tape outside of a red brick building. View image in full screen
Hamilton police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to hospital with serious injuries. supplied by Jennifer Johnston
Police in Hamilton, Ont., say one person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The shooting occurred in the area of King Street West and MacNab Street South, by the Ellen Fairclough building.

The public is asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Police have not provided any information about a suspect or suspects, nor have they provided any other information about the victim aside from their condition.

— More to come.

More on Crime
