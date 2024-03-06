1 arrested after OPP seize drugs, weapon during traffic stop in Bancroft

Send this page to someone via email

A Bancroft, Ont., man faces drug-related charges following a traffic stop in the town on March 1.

According to Bancroft OPP, shortly after midnight, officers pulled over a vehicle. They searched the car and say they seized a knife, cash and quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine and psilocybin.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Ryan Hogan, 40, of Bancroft, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of Schedule 1 substance and one count of possession of a Schedule 3 substance, all for the purpose of trafficking.

He was also charged with unauthorized possession of a weapon.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Bancroft on March 26.