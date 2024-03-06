1 arrested after OPP seize drugs, weapon during traffic stop in Bancroft

A Bancroft, Ont., man faces drug-related charges following a traffic stop in the town on March 1.
According to Bancroft OPP, shortly after midnight, officers pulled over a vehicle. They searched the car and say they seized a knife, cash and quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine and psilocybin.
Ryan Hogan, 40, of Bancroft, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of Schedule 1 substance and one count of possession of a Schedule 3 substance, all for the purpose of trafficking.
He was also charged with unauthorized possession of a weapon.
He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Bancroft on March 26.
