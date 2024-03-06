Menu

Crime

1 arrested after OPP seize drugs, weapon during traffic stop in Bancroft

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 6, 2024 1:08 pm
Bancroft OPP seized a weapon, cash and a quantity of drugs during a traffic stop in the town on March 1, 2024. One person was arrested. View image in full screen
Bancroft OPP seized a weapon, cash and a quantity of drugs during a traffic stop in the town on March 1, 2024. One person was arrested. Bancroft OPP
A Bancroft, Ont., man faces drug-related charges following a traffic stop in the town on March 1.

According to Bancroft OPP, shortly after midnight, officers pulled over a vehicle. They searched the car and say they seized a knife, cash and quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine and psilocybin.

Ryan Hogan, 40, of Bancroft, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of Schedule 1 substance and one count of possession of a Schedule 3 substance, all for the purpose of trafficking.

He was also charged with unauthorized possession of a weapon.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Bancroft on March 26.

