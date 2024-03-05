SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Olynyk says signing with Raptors was a priority

By John Chidley-Hill The Canadian Press
Posted March 5, 2024 11:45 am
1 min read
TORONTO – Canadian centre Kelly Olynyk says signing a two-year extension with the Toronto Raptors was a priority.

Olynyk, who was born in Toronto and moved to Kamloops, B.C., when he was an adolescent, was dealt to the Raptors ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline a month ago.

He could have tested free agency this summer but instead chose to get a deal done quickly.

The 32-year-old says he wants to retire with the Raptors.

Olynyk is also the captain of Canada’s men’s senior team that will compete at this summer’s Paris Olympics.

He says he wanted to have the deal with the Raptors squared away so he could focus on the Olympics when the NBA season is over.

Details of the extension were not announced, but ESPN reported it was a two-year deal worth US$26.25 million.

The six-foot-11, 240-pound Olynyk is averaging 8.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 20.4 minutes in 59 games (eight starts) this season with the Utah Jazz and Toronto.

He has averaged 10.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 22.5 minutes over his career with Boston, Miami, Houston, Detroit, Utah and Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2024.

Follow @jchidleyhill on X.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

