Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

Federal energy regulator approves Enbridge tolling deal for Mainline pipeline system

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 5, 2024 9:37 am
1 min read
The Enbridge logo is shown at the company's annual meeting in Calgary on May 9, 2018. View image in full screen
The Enbridge logo is shown at the company's annual meeting in Calgary on May 9, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Enbridge Inc. says the federal energy regulator has approved the tolling deal for its Mainline pipeline system.

It’s the latest milestone after the Calgary-based company reached an agreement with shippers in May of last year.

The now-approved deal sets tariffs for crude oil and liquids shipments starting in Western Canada and delivering across North America.

The Mainline network is Canada’s largest oil pipeline system, accounting for about 70 per cent of the total oil pipeline transportation capacity out of Western Canada.

Financial news and insights delivered to your email every Saturday.

Though demand for shipping on the Mainline has recently been exceeding capacity, pressure on the network is expected to ease once the Trans Mountain expansion project is up and running.

Enbridge’s toll deal is effective until the end of 2028.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Enbridge sells minority stake in 7 Alberta pipelines to Indigenous communities'
Enbridge sells minority stake in 7 Alberta pipelines to Indigenous communities
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices