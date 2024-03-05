Federal energy regulator approves Enbridge tolling deal for Mainline pipeline system

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Enbridge Inc. says the federal energy regulator has approved the tolling deal for its Mainline pipeline system.

It’s the latest milestone after the Calgary-based company reached an agreement with shippers in May of last year.

The now-approved deal sets tariffs for crude oil and liquids shipments starting in Western Canada and delivering across North America.

The Mainline network is Canada’s largest oil pipeline system, accounting for about 70 per cent of the total oil pipeline transportation capacity out of Western Canada.

Financial news and insights delivered to your email every Saturday.

Though demand for shipping on the Mainline has recently been exceeding capacity, pressure on the network is expected to ease once the Trans Mountain expansion project is up and running.

Enbridge’s toll deal is effective until the end of 2028.

Story continues below advertisement