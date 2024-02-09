Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

Enbridge reports $1.73B Q4 profit compared with loss a year earlier

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 9, 2024 8:54 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Enbridge sells minority stake in 7 Alberta pipelines to Indigenous communities'
Enbridge sells minority stake in 7 Alberta pipelines to Indigenous communities
WATCH ABOVE: (From September 2022) Enbridge has signed a $1.12 billion deal to sell a minority stake in seven pipelines in the Athabasca region of northern Alberta to a group of 23 First Nation and Metis communities. Tom Vernon reports. – Sep 28, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Enbridge Inc. reported a profit of $1.73 billion in its fourth quarter compared with loss a year earlier when it took a large non-cash goodwill impairment charge.

The company says the profit amounted to 81 cents per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31.

The result compared with a loss of $1.07 billion or 53 cents per share in the last three months of 2022 when the company took at $2.5-billion charge relate to its gas transmission business.

Get the latest Money 123 news. Sent to your email, every week.

On an adjusted basis, Enbridge says it earned 64 cents per share in its latest quarter compared with an adjusted profit of 63 cents per share a year earlier.

Trending Now

The company said last month it was cutting its workforce by 650 positions due to what it called “increasingly challenging business conditions.”

Story continues below advertisement

Enbridge CEO Greg Ebel said while geopolitical instability, persistent inflation and rising interest rates impacted the North American energy industry, the company achieved its financial guidance for the 18th year in a row.

More on Money
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices