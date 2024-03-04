City of Hamilton confirms ransomware attack, mayor promises ‘full review’

With a widespread cybersecurity breach into its second week, Global News has a key confirmation from Hamilton City Hall.
City Manager Marnie Cluckie confirmed, during a media briefing late Monday afternoon, that the city was recently hit by a ransomware attack.
She did not expand on the source of the cyberattack, or the demands, adding that she is “limited” in what she can share about the ongoing situation.
Ransomware attacks involve the stealing of data by hackers, who then hold it hostage for payment.
“As of this moment, we do not believe that people’s personal data and information has been accessed,” added Cluckie.
There’s no timeline for when systems will be restored, with Cluckie saying that will only happen when the city is confident it can happen “safely and securely.”
Hamilton Mayor Andrea Horwath also took part in Monday’s briefing, ensuring that once systems have been restored there will be “a full review of how this breach was able to happen.”
The nine-day-old cyberattack has affected a wide range of municipal services including phone lines, Wi-Fi, transit apps and electronic payments. This past weekend, registration for spring recreation programs was paused until further notice.
- Luka Magnotta now living in medium-security prison, says Correctional Service Canada
- ‘Your free life is done’: Victim’s family tells cold-case killer at Toronto sentencing
- Tourist couple alleges gang rape, attack in India, sparking fury as 3 men arrested
- Edmonton City Hall shooting investigation results in terrorism charges
Comments