Winnipeg police capture suspects after intense police chase

Winnipeg police have apprehended suspects believed to be involved in two stolen vehicle incidents over the weekend.

On Saturday, 10 minutes to midnight, officers saw someone driving a stolen vehicle at St. Matthews Avene and St. James Street.

Police say the driver of the stolen vehicle, a 2004 Ford F350, fled southbound as soon as they noticed the officers. The driver was speeding erratically and endangering the public.

Officers followed the driver and pulled in help from the flight operations unit who were able to obtain a visual of the vehicle.

Police say the suspect crashed into two civilian cars as he continued to try to evade police, the two cars suffered extensive damage but the two occupants involved were not severely injured.

Two minutes past minutes officers used a tire deflation device to stop the driver of the stolen vehicle. As a result, the driver ended up coming to rest in a snowbank in the 200 block of Rita Street.

Police say the driver immediately ran and was found hiding in the 200 block of Ainslie Street by the police K9 unit. He was then safely placed under arrest.

A 32-year-old man from Winnipeg was arrested and charged. Police say he was also the subject of two unendorsed RCMP warrants of arrest. He remains in custody.

Officers also arrested a 29-year-old woman from Winnipeg and she is facing similar charges. She was released on an appearance notice.

The second incident happened on Sunday at 12:46 a.m. when officers saw a stolen car being driven near Valour Road and St. Matthews Avenue.

Officers once again deployed the help of the flight operations unit and obtained a visual of the vehicle. Police say it was being driven dangerously.

During the pursuit, the suspected vehicle collided with a tactical support team vehicle at Burrows Ave and Sgt. Tommy Prince Street, causing minor damage to both.

The driver of the suspected vehicle was quickly taken into custody in the 1000 block of Magnus Ave after a short foot pursuit.

No one was injured as a result of the collision.

A 33-year-old man from Winnipeg has been charged with multiple offenses and has been detained in custody.

Another man and woman were also taken into custody at the time of the incident but later released with no charges.