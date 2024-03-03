16-year-old girl injured in parking lot shooting in Vaughan, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A 16-year-old girl remains in hospital after being found with gunshot injuries in a plaza in Vaughan, Ont., Saturday night.

Police received reports of a shooting in a plaza parking lot near Highway 7 and Weston Road just before 9 p.m.

Once on scene, first responders found the teen suffering from injuries caused by a gunshot. EMS transported her to a hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Investigators have since said they believe the shooting to be an isolated incident.

Police also said there was an “unplanned car meet” going on in the area at the time of the incident, with more than 100 people in attendance.

York Regional Police are asking any witnesses or people with video footage to come forward.

There is no suspect description available at this time.