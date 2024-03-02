Another snowfall warning issued for Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada issued another snowfall warning for Calgary after days of heavy snow and strong winds.

According to an alert sent at around 1:21 p.m., Saturday, another 10 to 20 centimetres of snow could accumulate throughout the day.

The heaviest snowfall will occur throughout the afternoon and evening, but it’s expected to taper off on Sunday morning.

Environment Canada urges motorists to take care and pay close attention to changing and deteriorating travel conditions.