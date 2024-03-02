SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Another snowfall warning issued for Calgary

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted March 2, 2024 3:41 pm
1 min read
Snow conditions brought traffic to a half along a portion of the Trans-Canada Highway west of Calgary on Thursday, February 29, 2024. View image in full screen
Snow conditions brought traffic to a half along a portion of the Trans-Canada Highway west of Calgary on Thursday, February 29, 2024. Global News
Environment Canada issued another snowfall warning for Calgary after days of heavy snow and strong winds.

According to an alert sent at around 1:21 p.m., Saturday, another 10 to 20 centimetres of snow could accumulate throughout the day.

The heaviest snowfall will occur throughout the afternoon and evening, but it’s expected to taper off on Sunday morning.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Environment Canada urges motorists to take care and pay close attention to changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

