1 arrested after drugs, cash seized at Peterborough residence: police

A drug trafficking investigation in Peterborough, Ont., led to the arrest of a man on Thursday.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, as part of an investigation by the service’s drug unit, officers executed a search warrant at a George Street North residence.
There they say they seized 100 grams of cocaine, 1,373 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 118.8 grams of fentanyl and approximately $10,000 in cash.
A 32-year-old Peterborough man was charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and one count possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000
The man is being held in custody and will appear in court on Friday, March 1.
