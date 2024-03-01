1 arrested after drugs, cash seized at Peterborough residence: police

Send this page to someone via email

A drug trafficking investigation in Peterborough, Ont., led to the arrest of a man on Thursday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, as part of an investigation by the service’s drug unit, officers executed a search warrant at a George Street North residence.

There they say they seized 100 grams of cocaine, 1,373 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 118.8 grams of fentanyl and approximately $10,000 in cash.

A 32-year-old Peterborough man was charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and one count possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000

The man is being held in custody and will appear in court on Friday, March 1.