Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Calgary Transit activates snow detours following snowfall warning

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted February 29, 2024 9:54 pm
1 min read
A Calgary Transit bus is abandoned after being unable to get up 14th Street Northwest on Oct. 24, 2023. View image in full screen
A Calgary Transit bus is abandoned after being unable to get up 14th Street Northwest on Oct. 24, 2023. Global News
On the tail of a narrow band of heavy snow moving through Calgary and area, Calgary Transit has activated snow detours for Friday.

Thursday afternoon, Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a snowfall warning saying that narrow band would bring up to 10 centimetres of snow.

Calgary Transit said the snow detours would affect some routes, and would help reduce the number of buses getting stuck.

It said the snow detours could increase walking distance in snowy conditions for some customers and takes that into account when deciding to activate the snow detours.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“We anticipate having these detours in place until after rush hour tomorrow afternoon,” said Stephen Tauro. “We’ll monitor how the weather unfolds Friday and revaluate whether the detours will remain in effect.”

A list of affected bus routes can be viewed on Calgary Transit’s website.

Calgary Transit encouraged riders to plan ahead, prepare for extra travel time and stay connected to the transit service via its communications channels.

