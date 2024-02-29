SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Collision closes Trans-Canada west of Calgary, as snowfall warning issued for the city

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted February 29, 2024 6:52 pm
1 min read
Snow conditions along a portion of the Trans-Canada Highway west of Calgary Thursday.
Snow conditions along a portion of the Trans-Canada Highway west of Calgary Thursday. Alberta 511
RCMP are not recommending travel between Cochrane and Canmore Thursday afternoon because of “white-out” conditions.

Police said the westbound lanes of the Trans Canada Highway near Highway 40 on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation were at a stand still due to a multi-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon.

RCMP said at least 20 vehicles were involved in the collision. Police could not provide any details regarding injuries.

Police said they could not give a time as to when the highway might reopen and are not recommending highway travel at this time. RCMP are advising drivers to stay home or wait until the conditions improve to travel.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a snowfall warning for the city of Calgary and Rocky View County near Cochrane.

The alert was issued around 4:30 p.m. Thursday and calls for about 10 centimetres of snow and “near zero visibility.”

The weather agency said a “narrow band of heavy snow will move through the area this evening.” However, the heavy snowfall is expected to taper off Thursday evening.

Environment Canada said the snowfall may have a “significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas” and asked drivers to use caution on the roads.

Whiteout conditions pictured on Alberta 511 traffic cameras near Hwy 22 at Hwy 1, west of Calgary.
Whiteout conditions pictured on Alberta 511 traffic cameras near Hwy 22 at Hwy 1, west of Calgary. Alberta 511
Earlier in the day, ECCC issued a weather advisory for the city of Calgary, with a sudden drop in temperatures — as much as 20 degrees in less than an hour — expected.

The agency warned that a cold front approaching from the north “will bring a sudden drop in temperatures” by Thursday afternoon.

