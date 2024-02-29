Collision closes Trans-Canada west of Calgary, as snowfall warning issued for the city

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are not recommending travel between Cochrane and Canmore Thursday afternoon because of “white-out” conditions.

Police said the westbound lanes of the Trans Canada Highway near Highway 40 on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation were at a stand still due to a multi-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon.

RCMP said at least 20 vehicles were involved in the collision. Police could not provide any details regarding injuries.

Police said they could not give a time as to when the highway might reopen and are not recommending highway travel at this time. RCMP are advising drivers to stay home or wait until the conditions improve to travel.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a snowfall warning for the city of Calgary and Rocky View County near Cochrane.

The alert was issued around 4:30 p.m. Thursday and calls for about 10 centimetres of snow and “near zero visibility.”

Story continues below advertisement

The weather agency said a “narrow band of heavy snow will move through the area this evening.” However, the heavy snowfall is expected to taper off Thursday evening.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Environment Canada said the snowfall may have a “significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas” and asked drivers to use caution on the roads.

Whiteout conditions pictured on Alberta 511 traffic cameras near Hwy 22 at Hwy 1, west of Calgary. Alberta 511

The agency warned that a cold front approaching from the north “will bring a sudden drop in temperatures” by Thursday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement