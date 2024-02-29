Blades Bio February 2024: Ben Saunderson

Send this page to someone via email

In a league where most nicknames are derived from last names, Ben Saunderson’s identity on the Saskatoon Blades is directly tied to his determined nature.

‘The Dawg’ has been a staple inside Saskatoon’s top-four defense core, taking a new step offensively while relying on his shutdown abilities to help the Blades rocket up the standings into first place in the Western Hockey League.

Saunderson has posted career highs in almost every category in 2023-24 including goals (five) and points (28), while helping to lead a new crop of young Blades defenders rotating in and out of the lineup.

The Carberry, Man., product joined Global Saskatoon’s Scott Roblin for February’s edition of ‘Blades Bio’ where they discussed the origins of his nickname, growing up watching Brandon Wheat Kings games and the teammates he most enjoys shutting down off the rush.