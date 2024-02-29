Menu

Sports

Blades Bio February 2024: Ben Saunderson

By Scott Roblin Global News
Posted February 29, 2024 7:08 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Blades Bio February 2024: Ben Saunderson'
Blades Bio February 2024: Ben Saunderson
WATCH: A mainstay on the Saskatoon Blades blueline, 'The Dawg' Ben Saunderson joined Global Sports' Scott Roblin to discuss his start in hockey, watching Brandon Wheat Kings games growing up and his unique nickname.
In a league where most nicknames are derived from last names, Ben Saunderson’s identity on the Saskatoon Blades is directly tied to his determined nature.

‘The Dawg’ has been a staple inside Saskatoon’s top-four defense core, taking a new step offensively while relying on his shutdown abilities to help the Blades rocket up the standings into first place in the Western Hockey League.

Saunderson has posted career highs in almost every category in 2023-24 including goals (five) and points (28), while helping to lead a new crop of young Blades defenders rotating in and out of the lineup.

Click to play video: 'Blades Bio January 2024: Fraser Minten'
Blades Bio January 2024: Fraser Minten
Trending Now

The Carberry, Man., product joined Global Saskatoon’s Scott Roblin for February’s edition of ‘Blades Bio’ where they discussed the origins of his nickname, growing up watching Brandon Wheat Kings games and the teammates he most enjoys shutting down off the rush.

