Police look for 2 suspects in north Edmonton liquor store theft

Edmonton police are looking for two men believed to be involved in a recent robbery at a north Edmonton liquor store.

Police were called to the store near 132nd Avenue and 59th Street around 11:15 p.m. on Jan. 28.

According to police, one man was looking at merchandise and then approached a clerk with bottles when a second man entered the store and sprayed the clerk’s face with pepper spray. Both individuals then fled the store.

Police said they have identified one of the men as 26-year-old Bradley Clifford Leland. Leland was wearing a white hoodie, black Nike brand sweatpants, white shoes, a black cross body bag, black over-ear headphones around his neck, and a beige Nike Jordan brand hat. Police said Leland is known to them.

Police continue to look for the second man involved, who was armed with the pepper spray. Police believe he is between 20 and 30 years of age and was wearing Adidas brand black pants with white stripes, a black hooded sweatshirt with a scattered PARIS wordmark pattern, and white, grey and black shoes.

Edmonton Police have released a photo of a suspect they believe was involved in a liquor store robbery on Jan. 28. Edmonton Police Service

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.